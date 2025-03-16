StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
StarHub Stock Performance
Shares of SRHBF stock remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Friday. StarHub has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.
About StarHub
