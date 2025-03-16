StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

StarHub Stock Performance

Shares of SRHBF stock remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Friday. StarHub has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

