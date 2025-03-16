Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Salzgitter Trading Up 9.5 %

Salzgitter Company Profile

SZGPY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.57. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

