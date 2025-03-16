Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.75 Billion Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,663,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.0% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,745,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $565.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $596.10 and a 200-day moving average of $588.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.