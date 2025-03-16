Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in February

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vodacom Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $6.44 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.
About Vodacom Group
