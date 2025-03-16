Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in February

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $6.44 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

About Vodacom Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.