AudioEye’s (AEYE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

AudioEye Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AEYE opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AudioEye has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AudioEye by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.