Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Park-Ohio Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.
Park-Ohio Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 20.49%.
Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Park-Ohio
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.