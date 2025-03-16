Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CRIS stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

