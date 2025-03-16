Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $158.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,370,204.89. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,642,580.25. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,554 shares of company stock valued at $83,328,905. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 2,804.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 199.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

