Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,500,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.