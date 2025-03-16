H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3,997.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2,576.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 855,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after acquiring an additional 823,510 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.