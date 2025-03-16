Critical Comparison: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aspyra and Brand Engagement Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brand Engagement Network has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,519.87%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than Aspyra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aspyra has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Brand Engagement Network N/A -140.18% -56.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and Brand Engagement Network”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brand Engagement Network $35,210.00 412.50 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brand Engagement Network.

Summary

Brand Engagement Network beats Aspyra on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

