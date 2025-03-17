Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,498 shares during the period. Associated Capital Group comprises about 0.4% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $31,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Associated Capital Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.92. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $43.85.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
