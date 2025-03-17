TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

