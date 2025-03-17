Polen Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $202.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.22. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.