Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $1,644,599.08 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UBER stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.71. 20,568,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,487,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,476,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 94,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

