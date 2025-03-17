Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after buying an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19,950.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 395,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $193.08 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

