Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Separately, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of STTK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,092. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
