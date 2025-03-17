Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shattuck Labs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STTK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,092. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.