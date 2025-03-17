Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is 1ST Source Bank’s 10th Largest Position

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after buying an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,112,000 after buying an additional 957,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103,351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

