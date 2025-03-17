Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Valued Retirements Inc.

Valued Retirements Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.9% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $517.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $545.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

