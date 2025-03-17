Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,577,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after buying an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,578.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 411,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.28 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

