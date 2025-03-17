Kimelman & Baird LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kimelman & Baird LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

