1ST Source Bank Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $148.59 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

View Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.