Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $978,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $209.47 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.58.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

