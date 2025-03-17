Gold Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

