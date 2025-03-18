23,252 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,135,000 after buying an additional 265,814 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 54,279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 2,616,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Knowles by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,140,000 after buying an additional 594,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Knowles by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KN stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

