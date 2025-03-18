462 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

