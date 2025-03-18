610 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.