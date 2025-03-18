3,776 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.45.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

