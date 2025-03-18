Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $504,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Oshkosh by 57.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. UBS Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

