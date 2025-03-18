Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Up 34.9% in February

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. 57,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

In other Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund news, Director Thomas W. Hunersen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,020. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

