Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sysmex Stock Performance

Sysmex stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. 29,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,468. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysmex will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.