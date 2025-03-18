Argent Advisors Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after buying an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,774,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.46 and a 200-day moving average of $223.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

