Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 277 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $66,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

