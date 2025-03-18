SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Reduced by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.0% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $276.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $198.94 and a 12 month high of $279.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.