Carlson Capital Management Acquires 9,839 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creekside Partners grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 244,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

