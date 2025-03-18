Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $843.03 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $988.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $985.78.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total value of $418,075.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,871.17. This represents a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.