Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,654 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $21,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in AON by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $390.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.46. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.