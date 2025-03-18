Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Expands By 30.7%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
United Homes Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:UHGWW opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. United Homes Group has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.
United Homes Group Company Profile
