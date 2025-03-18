Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Decreases By 16.6%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,455,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,908,000 after buying an additional 642,813 shares in the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Raine Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raine Group LLC now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,386,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VTC opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

