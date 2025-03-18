Hedera Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $7.83 billion and $216.22 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00022779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,219,399,509 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 42,219,399,509.20350103 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.18664275 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $247,051,380.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

