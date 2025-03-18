Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Fartcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fartcoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fartcoin has a total market cap of $270.72 million and $92.80 million worth of Fartcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fartcoin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.97 or 1.00049745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,704.66 or 1.00009199 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Fartcoin

Fartcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Fartcoin’s official Twitter account is @fartcoinofsol. Fartcoin’s official website is www.infinitebackrooms.com/dreams/conversation-1721540624-scenario-terminal-of-truths-txt.

Fartcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Fartcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,998,256 in circulation. The last known price of Fartcoin is 0.27396796 USD and is down -13.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $84,150,468.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.infinitebackrooms.com/dreams/conversation-1721540624-scenario-terminal-of-truths-txt.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fartcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fartcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fartcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fartcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fartcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.