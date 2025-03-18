Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

