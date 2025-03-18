Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $647,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

