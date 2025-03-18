Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Position Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,595,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,366,097 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.23% of Kenvue worth $503,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kenvue by 26.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 12.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 16.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 78.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after buying an additional 779,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 154.72%.

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

