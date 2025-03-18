Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 387,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

