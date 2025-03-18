iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
iBio Price Performance
Shares of IBIO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 285,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,904. iBio has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other iBio news, Director David Arkowitz bought 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $49,999.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $49,999.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iBio
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.