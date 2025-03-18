iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of IBIO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 285,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,904. iBio has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other iBio news, Director David Arkowitz bought 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $49,999.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $49,999.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iBio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBio, Inc. ( NYSE:IBIO Free Report ) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,775 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of iBio worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

