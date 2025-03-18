Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Citizens to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Citizens Trading Down 3.7 %
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Citizens had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Citizens
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
