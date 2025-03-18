Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 8.0 %

LCUT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,284. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $215.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 657.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at $128,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.