Nuformix (LON:NFX) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 293 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

Nuformix Stock Down 7.2 %

NFX stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 21,672,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,205,668. The firm has a market cap of £948,493.00, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.22. Nuformix has a 1-year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

Get Nuformix alerts:

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.