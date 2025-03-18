Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%.

Nuvera Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NUVR opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Nuvera Communications has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.20.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

