Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVRGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%.

Nuvera Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NUVR opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Nuvera Communications has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.20.

About Nuvera Communications

(Get Free Report)

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

See Also

Earnings History for Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.